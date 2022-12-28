Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for 173 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and Duke wrapped up an impressive first season under Mike Elko with a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils have won four consecutive bowl games, although this was their first appearance in one since 2018. Jordan Moore ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then Duke took control in the second. UCF lost three of its final four games this season. John Rhys Plumlee managed only 28 yards passing in the first half and 182 for the game.