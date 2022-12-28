Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going ‘full steam ahead’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston in a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three in a row to move atop the muddled AFC South. They can clinch the division and the conference’s No. 4 seed by beating Tennessee (7-8) at home in the regular-season finale. The scenario means Pederson could rest some starters against the Texans (2-12-1). But he made it clear he won’t. He says “there’s never a meaningless game. Never, ever, ever, ever.”

