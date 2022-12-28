McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa’s status for the rest of the season isn’t known, and the Dolphins are preparing for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter. The NFL and the players association have launched a joint review of the application of the concussion protocol.

