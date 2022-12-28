Nix leads No. 15 Oregon to Holiday Bowl win vs. Tar Heels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Cota caught the ball at about the 1 and got it across the goal line as he was being tackled by Don Chapman. The play was upheld on review. Lewis then banked in the PAT. Drake Maye’s desperation heave into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.

