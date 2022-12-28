No. 8 UConn women rout No. 21 Creighton 72-47 with 7 players

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton. Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards for the Huskies, who were down to seven players because of health and travel issues. But they had no problem against a Bluejays team that had its worst offensive performance of the season. Edwards became the first UConn player since Maya Moore in 2010 with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. Emma Ronsiek scored 12 points and Lauren Jensen had 11 to lead Creighton.

