Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows that experience at point guard is probably needed more than any other position. The top-ranked Gamecocks enter Southeastern Conference play trying to find the best way to run the attack despite having an inexperienced group at the point. Georgia Tech grad transfer Kierra Fletcher and second-year guard Raven Fletcher have started games at the position as unbeaten South Carolina has opened with 12 straight wins. Staley believes while both players are gaining experience their learning curve will have to accelerate with SEC play starting against Texas A&M on Thursday night.

