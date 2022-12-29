Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he thought. He said he wondered how many points his team could score if everybody were available. The Huskies are 10-2 but the lineups and rotations keep changing because of a run of injuries and illness for the second straight year. Only Aaliyah Edwards, Lou Lopez Senechal and Ayannia Patterson have appeared in every game.

