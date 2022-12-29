Ravens-Steelers in prime time could be decided in trenches

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been solid against the run this season, and with quarterback Lamar Jackson out the past few weeks, the running game has become even more important to the Baltimore Ravens. If the Steelers can win the line of scrimmage, Baltimore’s offense won’t have many good options. The Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday night. Baltimore was able to run the ball effectively against Pittsburgh in the first meeting. That was a 16-14 victory by the Ravens.

