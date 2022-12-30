Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn’t quite ready to play. Shanahan said Samuel has a chance to return for the regular season finale next week against Arizona, which would provide a big boost for the NFC champion 49ers (11-4) before the start of the playoffs in two weeks.

