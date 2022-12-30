Faes scores 2 own goals as Liverpool beats Leicester 2-1
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four. The Belgian center-back had calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp’s team come from behind after poor defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle of the pitch unopposed to score from Leicester’s first attack.