Jets’ Hardee a Pro Bowl selection driven by memory of mother

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Hardee gently brushed the snow from his mother’s gravestone enough so he could see the image of her face etched into the marble. The New York Jets special teams ace needed to share the good news with Estella Perryman. The 28-year-old Hardee was recently selected to his first Pro Bowl after establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top special teams players. He has been guided by his late mother’s memory. Hardee’s selection coincided with the ninth anniversary of burying his mother. The Pro Bowl Games will be played in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 5 which is also Perryman’s birthday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.