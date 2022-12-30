Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland. The Terrapins won their second straight bowl game. Jakorian Bennett was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Ben Finley completed 22 of 48 passes for 269 yards with two interceptions and couldn’t find the end zone. Maryland finished 8-5. So did N.C. State.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.