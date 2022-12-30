Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night. Jokic finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The two-time reigning NBA MVP was 8 of 15 from the floor, marking his team-record 26th straight game shooting 50% or better. He has 84th career triple-doubles. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Nuggets with 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Denver remained tied with New Orleans for the top spot in the Western Conference. Tyler Herro had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.