No. 16 Maryland women beat Minnesota 107-85

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers in a 107-85 win. Abby Meyers added 17 points and Lavender Briggs 14 for Maryland, which won its fourth consecutive game and reached 100 points for the first time this season. Alanna Micheaux scored a career-high 22 points with nine rebounds for the Golden Gophers, who had a three-game win streak snapped. Maggie Czinao added a career-high 16 points and Katie Borowicz had 10. Mara Braun, who was averaging over 18 points per game, also scored 10 points.

