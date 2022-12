EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon. UCLA senior guard Charisma Osborne added 17 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury. Senior guard Endyia Rogers had 18 points and five assists to lead the Ducks. Freshman Grace VanSlooten and junior guard Te-Hina Paopao each had 17 points.

