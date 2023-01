SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Keenon Cole scored 23 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 82-64. Cole added seven rebounds for the Lions. Cam Burrell scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Jayvis Harvey, who finished with 18 points.

