Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – October 23 – Autumn Farr

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) —Autumn Farr is a senior on the Rockland High School volleyball team.

Wednesday’s game was a big event for her. It was the 2024 Rocky Mountain Conference Championship game to be exact

We caught up with Autumn before the start of the game. The Rockland senior explained what she needed to do to help her team succeed.

"For me, I have to make sure I connect with my setter, in order to get the swings that I need, the hits that I need,” Autumn said. “I guess it's just a lot of it's a big mind game, but I was always a big mind game, and so just got to get in the right state of mind.”

The Rockland High School bulldogs were in the right frame of mind by winning 4 sets and taking the district championship.

“Obviously the district championship is a big deal. It's a trophy game. The nerves are a little bit more. But it's fun. It's mostly fun,” Autumn said.

You could tell the team was having fun at every point, whether for or against. The Bulldogs huddled up and exchanged high-fives and words of encouragement, setting the tone with an uplifting vibe.

One could say it was a terrific display of team chemistry, something we asked autumn about before the game.

“When we come together, and our team works together as we should, we just flow. Then nothing can stop us. It's just it's beautiful,” Autumn said.

The Bulldogs were flying all around the court in this best-on-best match-up against Mackay. While the Bulldogs won the championship 3 sets to 1, each one was close, and neither team lost a set the whole tournament.

This season is the last for Farr, as she is a senior, so, how do you mentally approach your final year as a high school athlete?

I came into this season thinking that I wanted to make this the best season ever. I want to make the best memories. I want to come. I want to end my season knowing that I did my best and I gave my all to the team and to the sport. I love my team, I love my coaches, and so if I gave anything less than I would feel guilty,” Autumn said. “And so just I want to I want to end the season knowing that I gave my all and winning this game would mean that to me.”

And they did win the game, as Autumn’s teammate Alexa Permann notched the final kill.

Next up, the state championships at the Mountain America Center.

Both Rockland and Mackay secured their state championship bid by making it to the conference final.

But for now, the Bulldogs will enjoy this win.

Congratulations to our athlete of the week, Autumn Farr of Rockland High School.