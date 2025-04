BOISE (KIFI)- The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State star Ashton Jeanty as the number six overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Jeanty is the highest-picked Boise State player in NFL Draft history. The former Bronco finished second in Heisman voting behind two-way player Travis Hunter from Colorado. During his time at Boise State, Jeanty rushed 4,769 years and 2,601 yards in his 2024 season, which is a Boise State record.

