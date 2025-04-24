Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – April 24

Pixabay
By
Published 8:50 PM

(KIFI)
Blackfoot    9
Idaho Falls  2

Bonneville  7
Shelley  4

Skyline   5
Hillcrest  6

Preston  12
American Falls  10

Sugar-Salem  22
South Fremont 13

Firth 7
Salmon  9

Ririe  7
Soda Springs  11

Article Topic Follows: Sports
sports
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content