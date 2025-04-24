Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – April 24
KIFI
Blackfoot 9
Idaho Falls 2
Bonneville 7
Shelley 4
Skyline 5
Hillcrest 6
Preston 12
American Falls 10
Sugar-Salem 22
South Fremont 13
Firth 7
Salmon 9
Ririe 7
Soda Springs 11
