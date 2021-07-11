Euro 2020 final: “No security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium,” says English FA

CNN - Sports

By John Sinnot and Wayne Sterling, CNN

The English Football Association said there was a security incident involving football fans without tickets ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

“We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police,” an English Football Association spokesperson told CNN.

“Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

European football’s governing body UEFA added: “Everything is under control. They could not enter the stadium.”

“There is no place for such unacceptable behaviour at football grounds.”

Sunday’s showpiece is the first major international soccer final England has reached since 1966.

‘People jumping off street lamps’

In central London some fans gathered to watch the final started leaving Leicester Square as people started throwing beers, PA News reported.

“We’ve just come out of there because it was too much. They’re trying to barricade the road and everything,” Thulase Sivasothy told PA News.

“We were just in Soho now and it’s crazy. There’s so much passion in London today,” Sivasothy added.

Another fan, Eric Pinto told PA News: “People are throwing beers. But that’s England, that’s how we celebrate. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to b like if we win.”

Britain’s Metropolitan Police said it had seen “people jumping off street lamps or hoardings.”

“Streets around Piccadilly Circus & Leicester Square are busy with fans. We have officers on hand. We’d urge everyone to keep themselves safe and look out for each other,” tweeted the Metropolitan Police.

