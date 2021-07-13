Lando Norris: F1 star ‘shaken’ after watch stolen at Euro 2020 final, McLaren says

CNN - Sports

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Formula One driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen after attending the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, his McLaren team has said.

The 21-year-old Norris was unhurt but left “shaken” by the incident, which has now been turned over to police, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Sunday’s final between Italy and England was marred by some scenes of crowd trouble, with a small number of ticketless supporters breaching the security cordon around the venue and forcing their way in.

The British driver posted an Instagram picture of himself inside the stadium after the game. McLaren later said he was “involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.”

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend,” the statement added.

CNN has contacted the Metropolitan Police about the incident.

A total of 53 people were arrested at Wembley on Sunday. They were among the 86 arrests the Met Police made for a number of offences in London in relation to the final, including public order breaches, assault, drunk and disorderly conduct and criminal damage, police said in a statement.

“The unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers,” deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement.

Sunday’s match marked England’s first appearance in the final of a major tournament for 55 years, but was won on a penalty shootout by Italy after the game finished 1-1.

At a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic at Downing Street on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested there were “particular difficulties” policing an event in the context of the measures designed to slow the spread of the virus.

Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000, was permitted to be around two-thirds full for the game, and fans were required to show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination to gain entry.

“It was a shame that a small minority yesterday tried to spoil it,” Johnson said at the press conference, adding that the government “will be looking at exactly what happened.”

The English Football Association said on Monday it will carry out a “full review and investigation” into the events that took place at the stadium before and during Sunday’s Euro 2020 Final.

