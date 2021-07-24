Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

All 11 gold medals have been awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of who clinched gold:

Archery

  • Mixed Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

  • Men’s Road Race: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador

Fencing

  • Women’s Epee Individual: Yiwen Sun, China
  • Men’s Sabre Individual: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

Judo

  • Women’s -48kg: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo
  • Men’s -60kg: Naohisa Takato, Japan

Shooting

  • Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Javad Foroughi, Iran
  • Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Qian Yang, China

Taekwondo

  • Women’s -49kg: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand
  • Men’s -58kg: Vito Dell’aquila, Italy

Weightlifting

  • Women’s 49kg: Zhihui Hou, China

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the event title for Women’s 10m Air Rifle. It has been fixed.

