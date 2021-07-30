Novak Djokovic’s search for ‘Golden Slam’ comes to end at Tokyo 2020

CNN - Sports

By Ben Morse, CNN

Novak Djokovic’s search for a historic ‘Golden Slam’ came to an end on Friday as he lost to Alexander Zverev at Tokyo 2020.

The world No. 1 lost 6-1 3-6 1-6 to the German in the semifinals of the Summer Games.

He was bidding to become the first men’s player to win a ‘Golden Slam’ — consisting four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to complete the feat when she did it in 1998.

