Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Seventeen gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Artistic Swimming

Duet Free Routine: Russian Olympic Committee

Athletics

Women’s 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin, United States

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda

Men’s Hammer Throw: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland

Men’s 800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kenya

Men’s 200m: Andre de Grasse, Canada

Boxing

Men’s Light Heavy: Arlen Lopez, Cuba

Cycling Track

Men’s Team Pursuit: Italy

Equestrian

Jumping Individual: Ben Maher, Great Britain

Marathon Swimming

Women’s 10km: Ana Cunha, Brazil

Sailing

Men’s Two Person Dinghy-470: Australia

Women’s Two Person Dinghy-470: Great Britain

Skateboarding

Women’s Park: Yosozumi Sakura, Japan

Weightlifting

Men’s +109kg: Lasha Talakhadze, Georgia

Wrestling

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg: Mohammadreza Geraei, Iran

Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg : Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Kawai Yukako, Japan

