World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports.

During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old American star: “An update on his condition. He was taken to the hospital. We’re being told it’s an abdominal injury. So we’ll find out more over the next 24 hours if Christian will be available as the US gets set to take on the Netherlands (on Saturday in the round of 16).”

Fox is the official US broadcaster of World Cup matches. The US earned a spot in the knockout rounds with the victory.

CNN has reached out to US Soccer for comment.

Pulisic scored in the 38th minute. Midfielder Weston McKennie’s cross to defender Sergiño Dest was headed back across the goalie box and knocked home by Pulisic, who collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

After several minutes of medical attention, Pulisic returned to the field for the rest of the first half but was subbed out at halftime.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.