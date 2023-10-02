Golf fan goes viral as he celebrates Europe’s Ryder Cup victory by jumping into a lake on the course

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — As Europe’s victory at the Ryder Cup was confirmed, one fan couldn’t help but make a splash – quite literally.

Tommy Fleetwood ensured that Europe would triumph against the USA on a tense final day when he took the 16th hole of his singles match against Rickie Fowler.

The excitement proved too much for some, including a spectator who was green-side for the all-important moment. The fan darted across the hole and made a beeline for the water hazard, removing – and then dropping – his cap before taking the plunge.

Fleetwood’s caddie, Ian Finnis, initially motioned to stop the fan, but his efforts proved futile, the gentleman bold and decisive as he sprinted across the green.

The moment proved a hit on social media, with many commenting on how the man – who had silver hair and was wearing glasses, a black bow and a white shirt – shared a likeness with Colonel Sanders, the founder and face of KFC.

As he emerged from the water and made his way back across the green – apparently having lost his glasses during the dip – spectators started chanting for “one more time.” The fan duly obliged, running back the way he had just come and this time entering the hazard in more graceful fashion with a dive.

It clearly sparked a trend among European fans at Marco Simone Golf Club, some of whom followed suit by jumping in the water at other holes – hopefully remembering to take their phones out of their pockets beforehand.

The celebrations followed Europe’s 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome, meaning the USA’s quest for an away Ryder Cup triumph stretches to 30 years.

The competition came to a tense finale on Sunday as the USA looked to mount a comeback in the singles, but Europe wrapped up the victory as Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Fleetwood all won their matches, while Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry secured ties.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.