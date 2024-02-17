Hall of Fame basketball coach Charles ‘Lefty’ Driesell dies at age 92

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Charles “Lefty” Driesell, who coached college basketball for more than four decades, died Saturday at the age of 92, according to a statement from James Madison University, where Driesell coached from 1988 to 1997.

His grandson, Ty Anderson, told The Washington Post that Driesell died at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Driesell began his coaching career at Davidson College in 1960 and went on to lead teams at the University of Maryland, James Madison University and Georgia State University. His teams would make four trips to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight, and eight times his teams finished the season ranked in the top ten by the Associated Press.

He enjoyed his greatest success at Maryland, where he coached from 1969 to 1986 and led the Terrapins to the 1972 NIT championship.

News of the decorated coach’s death was met by condolences and tributes from leaders and athletes across Maryland.

“Lefty Driesell was Maryland Basketball,” Maryland governor Wes Moore posted on X. “He left a mark on the University of Maryland, basketball, and our whole state that no one can replicate. Rest easy, Coach.”

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans described Driesell as “a transcendent figure in college basketball and the man who put Maryland basketball on the map.”

“His memory will be forever etched in Maryland basketball history,” he added.

Former US Congressman Tom McMillen, who played for Driesell at Maryland, wrote he was “deeply saddened to share that Coach Lefty Driesell passed away this morning.”

“He was a legend both on and off the court and instrumental in my life,” McMillen wrote. “I am grateful that we shared some time together a couple weeks ago. We will miss him dearly.”

Driesell remains the only coach in NCAA history to record at least 100 wins at four different Division I schools. After retiring in 2003 with 786 career collegiate coaching wins, Driesell was later inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Lefty was a larger-than-life figure who made a significant impact wherever he went, particularly at James Madison and our men’s basketball program,” James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “On behalf of JMU Athletics, we are so grateful for Lefty’s contributions to JMU and to the sport of college basketball.”

“Today we mourn the passing of a Georgia State and college basketball icon and celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Charles ‘Lefty’ Driesell,” Georgia State Athletics wrote in a post on X.

Davidson basketball, which won its first conference championship and made its first appearance in the NCAA tournament under Driesell’s leadership, thanked the late coach for his lasting impact.

“One of a kind, a true original, a Davidson & college basketball legend. Lefty & his teams accomplished the unthinkable & catapulted a program, college & small N.C. town to new heights. The stomp. The victory V. Lefty. Our thoughts are with his family and all those he impacted.”

