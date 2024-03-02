Christian Coleman wins world indoor 60-meter title over US rival Noah Lyles

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Christian Coleman capitalized on a blistering start to win the world indoor 60-meter title in a showdown against American rival Noah Lyles.

The 27-year-old Coleman flew out of the blocks in Friday’s final in Glasgow, Scotland, crossing the line in a time of 6.41 seconds.

Lyles finished strongly to take silver in 6.44, while Jamaican Ackeem Blake was third in 6.46.

The highly-anticipated race pitted Coleman, a former world champion over 100 meters, against Lyles, the reigning world champion over 100 meters and 200 meters, just five months out from the Paris Olympics.

“I had a lot of confidence in myself coming in,” Coleman said, according to World Athletics. “You have to feel confident in yourself. I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win.

“I can look forward to the rest of the summer. I’ve got so many things to work on and I am just looking forward to these opportunities.”

Coleman, the world record holder over 60 meters, missed the last Olympics after he was handed an 18-month ban for three whereabouts failures in the space of a year but returned to competitions in 2022.

His performance on Friday equaled his fastest time over 60 meters since the ban as he saw off the challenge of a charging Lyles.

Silver medalist Lyles, a 200-meter specialist who has also competed over shorter distances in recent years, was nevertheless pleased with his display.

“It was a great run,” said the 26-year-old, per World Athletics, “right up among my best runs. To run 6.44, I am very impressed with myself … I’m very excited for Paris because it has all my favourite events.”

Lyles has emerged as one of the stars of the track and field world and is aiming to win individual golds in the 100 and 200 meters at this year’s Olympics, which begin on July 26.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.