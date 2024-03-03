Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez both score twice as Inter Miami routs Orlando City

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez both scored twice as Inter Miami cruised past Orlando City 5-0 in the Florida derby on Saturday.

While Messi has made most of the headlines since his move to Miami last year, it was his former Barcelona teammate Suárez who produced the standout performance against Orlando, recording two assists on top of his brace.

This was the biggest margin of victory in Miami’s short history, underlining the team’s credentials as a strong contender to win this season’s MLS Cup.

“This was probably the most complete match we’ve played since I’ve been at Inter Miami,” manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino said after the match.

After just four minutes at Chase Stadium, Julian Gressel set up Suárez for the opening goal – the Uruguyan’s first in Major League Soccer – and the pair again combined brilliantly moments later for Suárez’s second to make it 2-0.

Suárez, who signed for Miami ahead of the current season, continued to punish Orlando in the one-sided contest, collecting a pass behind the defensive line and unselfishly passing to Robert Taylor to score into an open net.

Miami pushed for more goals in the second period and was rewarded when Jordi Alba’s fantastic run and shot was cleared onto the crossbar, only for Messi to bundle home the rebound with his chest.

The Argentine star then got his third goal of the season as he headed in Suárez’s pinpoint cross to complete the rout.

“We are aware of the team that we have and we are working towards fighting for the MLS Cup,” Messi said after the match.

“We know it’s a long way, that this is just the beginning, but we are aware that we have a group strong enough to fight for it and we will try to get it.”

Miami won its opening game of the MLS season against Real Salt Lake before drawing 1-1 against LA Galaxy. The team is top of the Eastern Conference after three games and next plays Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday.

Orlando, which drew its opening MLS game against Montréal, plays Mexican side Tigres in the Champions Cup on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.