Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić named NBA MVP for 3rd in 4 seasons

(CNN) — Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday, marking the third time he has been awarded the honor in four seasons.

The 29-year-old Serbian averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season while helping lead the defending champion Nuggets to a 57-25 record and the second seed in the Western Conference.

Jokić becomes the ninth player in NBA history to win the award at least three times. He beat out Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He thanked his teammates and coaches when asked about his thoughts on his string of MVP awards.

“Without them, I am nothing,” Jokić told NBA on TNT. “Coaches, players, organization, medical staff … It’s all one big circle. I cannot be what I am without them.”

This is the sixth consecutive year an international player has won the award.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone lauded Jokić in February after the player racked up a league-leading 15th triple-double of the season.

“He’s a world champion and he’s a Finals MVP because, every night, just his ability to be great for himself, but more importantly, his ability to make everyone around him better – and that truly is the definition of greatness,” Malone told reporters.

“And we have been spoiled. I’m sure some of us do find ourselves maybe taking it for granted, but just remind yourself that there’s not many guys like Nikola Jokić that walk through those doors and appreciate every opportunity that you have to watch him play.”

Jokic and the Nuggets look to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs when the team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Friday, down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

