Paralympics end with dazzling closing ceremony at Stade de France in Paris

(CNN) — More than a month after the Olympic Games got underway in the pouring rain, it seemed fitting that the Paralympics came to a close in similar fashion at a wet closing ceremony in Paris.

Thousands braved the soggy conditions inside the Stade de France on Sunday, with athletes from the 169 delegations parading and dancing through the venue to officially mark the end of the Games.

There were performances from French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre and DJ Martin Solveig, among others, as well as elaborate light shows and a spectacular fireworks display.

“Dear athletes,” Paris 2024 organizing chief Tony Estanguet said in his speech at the ceremony, “this has been incredible, undeniable, unforgettable, and it’s all thanks to you. Every time you competed, more people joined the party; every time you succeeded, the intensity grew.

“With every wow, every cry, every heart you sent racing, you changed how people see sport and how they see disability.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, said that Paris had “set a benchmark” for future Paralympics, while also calling for wider social change towards people with disabilities.

“Beyond 12 days of sport, we must break down the barriers that exist in society,” said Parsons. “We must enable and empower persons with disabilities to excel outside of the field of play, in education, in employment, in entertainment, in government, in civil society – everywhere.

“Diversity and difference should not divide us. Diversity and difference should unite us, drive change and make this planet better for everyone.”

Around 4,400 athletes competed in this year’s Paralympics across 549 medal events in 22 sports. Scores of records were broken, including more than 40 in para athletics and 30 in the swimming.

China finished first in the medal table with 94 golds (220 total), way ahead of Great Britain in second on 49 golds and USA in third on 36. This is the sixth year in a row that China has topped the medal table, while Britain and the US were also second and third at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The US ends the Games with 105 medals, one more than in Tokyo, and chose swimmer Ellie Marks and wheelchair basketball player Paul Schulte, veterans of the team making their third and fourth Paralympic appearances in Paris, as flagbearers at the closing ceremony.

Attention now turns to Los Angeles, which will host the next edition of the Olympics and Paralympics in 2028.

Actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker, the first Tony award-winner in a wheelchair, sang the US national anthem at the closing ceremony to mark the Paralympic flag being passed to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

