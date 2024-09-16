Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis opts not to throw on key down after center throws up on the ball

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — The Green Bay Packers left it all – and a little bit more – on the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

With starting quarterback Jordan Love sidelined after suffering a knee injury in the Packers’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, newly acquired backup Malik Willis was thrust into the action upon the Packers’ return to Lambeau Field.

Willis has only been a member of the squad for three weeks after being traded from the Tennessee Titans on August 26 and appeared to adjust admirably in his debut, but he couldn’t have possibly foreseen an unpleasant moment that he shared with a member of his offensive line.

During the second quarter with the Green Bay offense at third down and 10, center Josh Myers appeared to vomit on the field before immediately snapping the ball to Willis.

Instead of throwing the football – as is common on third and long – Willis took off and ran, gaining around three yards before being tackled. According to Packers head coach Matt LeFleur, Willis explained that he elected to run because Myers had actually thrown up on the football itself.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball,” said LaFleur. “I was like, ‘That’s the first time I ever heard that!’

“The official came over to me, and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, please do that,’ because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had to throw with vomit on the football. Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

According to Myers, he felt as though something was caught in his throat before the snap and questioned whether it had something to do with the electrolyte drinks given to the players. However, he managed to power through the nauseating moment.

“I’ve got to do my job,” Myers said postgame, per USA TODAY. “Unfortunately, no one cares if I’m throwing up if I give up a sack, you know? So I’ve got to block him. So I’m just like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t not block this guy right now. I have to get this.’ Pretty much the only thing going through my mind.”

Myers added that he also threw up during a game against the Eagles.

Despite the unique distraction, the Packers produced an impressive display to defeat the Colts 16-10 and move to 1-1, becoming the first NFL franchise to reach 800 wins.

Willis threw 12-of-14 on pass attempts for 122 yards, getting his first NFL touchdown in his first start for the team. Green Bay’s rushing attack was ruthless on the day, picking up 261 yards on the ground. Running back Josh Jacobs totaled 151 yards on 32 carries in an explosive outing, while Willis added another 41.

Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson was 17-of-34 for 204 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Colts are now 0-2 after a narrow loss to the Houston Texans in Week 1.

