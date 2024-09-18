Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after ‘misunderstanding’ which led to detention in Poland

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was released after being detained by law enforcement at Krakow Airport in Poland, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

Zelensky said he had spoken to Usyk on Tuesday and that he was “disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion.”

“I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to immediately look into all the details of the incident at Kraków airport,” Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Now, everything is fine, our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

Poland’s foreign ministry told CNN that the matter did not fall within its remit, but that it had “already been resolved.”

CNN has also reached out to the Polish interior ministry for comment.

Speaking on social media, Usyk – the undisputed heavyweight champion – said “a misunderstanding took place” but that the incident “was quickly resolved.”

“Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia,” he wrote on X on Tuesday.

Usyk’s wife Yekaterina posted on her Instagram Stories: “Thanks God it’s all fine. No one was arrested. Usyk is free. A misunderstanding.”

It is currently unclear why Usyk was initially detained. A video on social media shows the heavyweight champion being escorted by law enforcement through what appears to be an airport in handcuffs.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha said the incident was “disproportionate” and “unacceptable” in a post on X.

“We’ll send a relevant note to the Polish side,” he added.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Usyk has used his platform to raise awareness and money for those impacted by the war in his home country.

He has since set up the Usyk Foundation, a charity fund which aids the country’s forces.

Earlier this year, Usyk beat Tyson Fury in a razor-thin split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

He became the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago, with the Briton winning all three belts available at that time.

