WNBA Playoff round-up: A’ja Wilson sparks comeback in three-peat hunt, Alyssa Thomas downs Fever with triple-double and more

(CNN) — Perhaps the most anticipated postseason in WNBA history got underway on Sunday, and while all four of the top seeds claimed victory, the day was full of storylines.

Some stars struggled, others flourished, and one managed to do both in the same game.

Here’s a round-up of Game 1 of every first-round series in this season’s WNBA playoffs.

A’ja Wilson recovers from slow start, Aces begin three-peat charge with win

For much of their game against the Seattle Storm, it looked the Las Vegas Aces were about to start their three-peat journey in the worst possible way.

At the end of the first quarter, Becky Hammon’s team found itself down 18-9, with A’ja Wilson having made just one of her eight shots. By halftime, Las Vegas had cut Seattle’s lead to four thanks to 12 points from the excellent Tiffany Hayes, but Wilson still struggled with only four points.

However, Wilson bounced back after the break to recover the sort of form which saw her unanimously named the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player earlier in the day, equaling the three MVP awards won by Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Suddenly, the 28-year-old was on fire, scoring 15 in the third, including a pivotal three-pointer, as the Aces cut Seattle’s lead to one heading into the fourth quarter.

Then, Las Vegas put on the clamps, forcing the Storm to miss all 13 of their shots and tally a measly two points throughout the final 10 minutes of the game. Kelsey Plum gave the Aces the lead with 7:08 left, and the team never looked back, outscoring Seattle 14-2. Wilson, quiet for so much of the contest, finished with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

“We just buckled down,” said Wilson afterwards, according to the Seattle Times. “We understood the assignment and knew what it was going to take. We saw in the first half that this wasn’t going to be easy. This is the playoffs. This isn’t a regular season game.

“They kind of punched us in the mouth in the first half, but in the second half, we just figured it out. It just clicked with us on the defensive end, we have to buckle down. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. That’s where we can fuel our offense. We just started to lock in more. Turned up our physicality. (Coach) Becky (Hammon) yelled at us in the locker room. Obviously, that woke us up and we just took it personal.”

Another win for the Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday will see them through to the semifinal round, one step closer to a third championship in a row – an accomplishment only the Houston Comets achieved in the first four years of the league.

Sun’s Alyssa Thomas records triple-double to down Caitlin Clark and the Fever

With all the pregame focus and hype on Caitlin Clark’s playoff debut, it was Alyssa Thomas who grabbed the limelight in the Connecticut Sun’s 93-69 blowout victory over the Indiana Fever.

The forward finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, picking up the 15th triple-double of her career and her fourth in the postseason. Thomas also recorded a triple-double against Indiana in the first game of this year’s regular season.

“We did what we were supposed to do. I’ve been waiting all season for the playoffs, this is what you’re playing for,” the five-time WNBA All-Star said, according to AP. “This is just the beginning for us, we’re ready to go.”

Marina Mabrey and DeWanna Bonner also stood out, the former scoring more points than any other player coming off the bench in WNBA postseason history with 27.

Despite scoring 22 herself, Bonner was full of praise for Thomas. “She gets us in places that we need to be during important times,” she said, according to AP. “The way she reads the game and sees the floor. … It’s an advantage to have a player that can pass the ball, direct the game, defend and literally play for 40 minutes. Our team doesn’t go without her.

“We wouldn’t be in this position each and every year. This is her time, every year.”

It was a postseason debut to forget for Clark, as the Fever suffered its largest playoff loss in franchise history. Having been unanimously named AP WNBA Rookie of the Year earlier in the day, Clark was limited to 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.

“We didn’t play well, didn’t play to the level we’re capable of playing,” Clark said, per AP. “We didn’t shoot the ball like we’re capable of. We’re capable of winning this game.”

In its first playoff appearance since 2016 – when it was coached by now-Connecticut head coach Stephanie White – Indiana started well, going up 36-34 with 3:45 remaining in the first half.

But the Sun made its quality count from then on, finishing the half on a 12-2 run which took Bonner to 16 points at halftime. The Fever would never recover and now Indiana has to win Game 2 on Wednesday to keep its postseason alive.

Leonie Fiebich and Napheesa Collier star for Liberty and Lynx

Rookie Leonie Fiebich justified Liberty coach Sandy Brondello’s decision to put her in the starting lineup, scoring a game-high 21 points to help New York to an 83-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Having relegated guard Courtney Vandersloot to the bench in an effort to get more height into the Liberty lineup, Brondello was delighted with the German’s impact.

“Leo had a great game. We’ve bragged about her contributions all season long,” Brondello said, per the New York Post. “It’s a no-brainer, but she always stays ready. Regardless of starting or coming off the bench, she’s always locked in.”

Fiebich’s contribution was complemented, unsurprisingly, by Breanna Stewart – who picked up 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks – and Sabrina Ionescu, who added 17 points.

Elsewhere, Napheesa Collier racked up a huge 38 points for the Minnesota Lynx in their 102-95 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

With all eyes on Diana Taurasi ahead of her potential retirement, it was Collier – fresh off of finishing second to Wilson in the MVP rankings – who stole the show, with four assists and six rebounds to go alongside her career-high point total.

Natasha Cloud led the way for the Mercury, recording 33 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while Taurasi added 21 points.

Full WNBA playoff scores

First round series are best-of-three. Winners in bold.

Away @ Home (Game 1)

Atlanta Dream 69-83 New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury 95-102 Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever 69-93 Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm 67-78 Las Vegas Aces

