Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

(CNN) — Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre revealed Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The famed quarterback was speaking in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in a hearing on reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others and I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart,” the quarterback said.

Favre had a storied NFL career, most notably playing for the Green Bay Packers. While with the Packers, Favre won the Super Bowl in the 1996-97 season and won back-to-back-to-back MVPs from 1995-1997.

Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

