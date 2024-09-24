Rafael Nadal added to Spain’s Davis Cup team after injury issues

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Rafael Nadal has been named in Spain’s Davis Cup team for the Final Eight matches in November, organizers announced Monday.

The former world No. 1 has not played since the Paris Olympics earlier this year, but is set to join Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreño Busta and Marcel Granollers in the Spanish squad.

Nadal has battled with injury in recent years and only managed to play one grand slam tournament this season – being knocked out of the French Open in the first round.

The 22-time grand slam champion opted not to play Wimbledon in order to focus on the Olympics, where he lost in the second round of the men’s singles to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old also teamed up with compatriot Alcaraz in the men’s doubles before losing in the quarterfinals. Fans could see the return of “Nadalcaraz” at the Davis Cup later this year.

Since the Games, Nadal has pulled out of both the US Open and the Laver Cup due to fitness concerns.

His place in the Davis Cup team, though, will be a major boost for Spain as it looks to clinch its first title since 2019.

Spain will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, which start on November 19.

Given his injury record, Nadal has hinted about a possible retirement from tennis as soon as this year.

After losing in the French Open in May, he said it could have been the last time that he appears at the tournament, but he did leave the door open to another appearance in 2025.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be the last time I’m going to be here in front of you. I am not 100% sure, but if it is the last time, I enjoyed it,” Nadal said in his on-court interview after being beaten by Alexander Zverev in the first round.

“It’s a big percentage that I will not be back here playing at Roland Garros, but I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

