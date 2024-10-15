Soccer star makes history by becoming third generation to represent Italy in dramatic round of the UEFA Nations League

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Daniel Maldini became the third generation of his family to represent Italy on Monday, as the Azzurri thrashed Israel 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

The 23-year-old followed his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare in pulling on the famous blue shirt, making his debut by coming off the bench in the 74th minute.

His father – considered one of the greatest defenders in soccer history and who played with AC Milan, winning seven Scudettos and five European Cups – watched his son from the stands in Udine. Paolo Maldini made 126 appearances for Italy during his glittering career, making him the third highest capped player for Italy.

Cesare Maldini, meanwhile, played 14 times for Italy – his last appearance came over 61 years ago.

“I’m very happy that I came on and that the match went well. I’m glad my parents were here to watch. I will talk to them when I get home,” Daniel said after the game.

It’s the first time three generations have played for four-time world champion Italy, according to Opta.

Unlike his father, the youngest Maldini is an attacking midfielder and has impressed for Serie A side Monza this season.

Italy was already 3-1 up when he was introduced in the second half. Mateo Retegui and Giovanni di Lorenzo gave the Italians a 2-0 lead before Mohammad Abu Fani halved the deficit.

Davide Frattesi’s strike and another goal from Di Lorenzo secured the win to ensure Italy remained top of Group A2.

France wins in dramatic fashion

Elsewhere on a night of Nations League fixtures, France edged past Belgium 2-1 in a match punctuated by a number of incidents.

The Red Devils had the chance to take an early lead but midfielder Youri Tielemans sent his penalty over the bar, after William Saliba had bundled Loïs Openda over in the box.

Les Bleus then capitalized on the missed opportunity, taking the lead through a penalty of their own after Belgium’s Wout Faes handled the ball. Randal Kolo Muani made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Openda, though, equalized for Belgium before the break. His stoppage time header at the end of the first half was initially ruled out for offside, but the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Both sides then had chances to take the lead, but it was Kolo Muani who struck again in the 62nd minute, his header proving the difference on the night.

France was made to particularly work hard for the win when Aurélien Tchouaméni was sent off with 14 minutes to go after picking up a second yellow card.

The win means France stays second in Group A2, behind Italy by one point.

Meanwhile, Germany beat the Netherlands 1-0 in another clash between two of Europe’s best sides.

Jamie Leweling scored the only goal of the game with an emphatic finish in the second half as the Dutch failed to create many scoring opportunities.

Germany is now five points clear at the top of Group A3 as it closes in on a place in the quarterfinals.

Turkish wonderkid shines

Arda Güler continued his rise as one of the best teenagers in the world with another fine performance for Turkey.

The 19-year-old helped his side beat Iceland in dramatic fashion on Monday, scoring a late goal to help the Crescent Stars secure the win.

Orri Óskarsson had given Iceland the lead after just three minutes before Turkey turned the tables with two quick goals in the second half through İrfan Kahveci and Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

The host then equalized in the 83rd minute courtesy of Andri Guðjohnsen to set up a frantic end to the game.

Güler capitalized on a goalkeeping error to hand his side the lead in the 88th minute, before Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.

The win takes Turkey top of Group B4, two points ahead of Wales in second.

