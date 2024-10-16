Thomas Tuchel announced as next manager of the England men’s football team

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Thomas Tuchel has been announced by the English FA as the next head coach of the England men’s football team, three months after Gareth Southgate resigned from the role.

This will be Tuchel’s first appointment in international football. He has previously taken charge of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Chelsea, guiding the Blues to the UEFA Champions League title in 2021, before managing Bayern Munich in Germany.

The German takes the reins of a Three Lions team with a talented crop of players but no recent silverware to show for it.

Despite high expectations, England finished runner-up at back-to-back European Championships under Southgate, while also reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals of the past two World Cups.

Tuchel will be tasked with guiding England to the next World Cup in 2026, jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, with hopes of winning the men’s team its first major international title in 60 years.

Following Southgate’s departure in July, Lee Carsley was appointed as the team’s caretaker manager.

