Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt not concerned about kicker Harrison Butker’s PAC

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has said that he has no concerns with kicker Harrison Butker forming a political action committee (PAC) based on Christian values.

Butker announced the formation of UPRIGHT PAC during the Chiefs’ bye week last weekend, which, according to its website, intends to “reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great” and “mobilize Christians across this country to make sure we protect these values” at the upcoming election.

The UPRIGHT PAC website, which Butker promoted on social media, features prominent photos of the 29-year-old and an appeal for donations.

Speaking to reporters this week ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the San Francisco 49ers – a repeat of last season’s Super Bowl – Hunt said that he welcomes players “using their platform to make a difference.”

He added: “Obviously, we have players on both sides of the political spectrum, on both sides of whichever controversial issue you want to bring up. So I am not at all concerned when our players use their platform to try and make a difference for what they believe in.”

Earlier this year, Butker was criticized for a controversial commencement address he gave at Benedictine College, a small Catholic college in Kansas.

During the address, the three-time Super Bowl champion made comments that critics called homophobic and sexist, referring to Pride Month a “deadly sin” and saying that a woman’s accomplishments in the home are more valuable than any academic or professional goals, among other things.

The NFL issued a statement saying that the comments did not reflect the views of the league, but Butker defended his words in a subsequent speech in Nashville, explaining how “the timeless Catholic values are hated by many.”

He also received support from his Chiefs teammates. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes described Butker as a “good person” despite “not necessarily agreeing” with the contents of the speech, and tight end Travis Kelce said that he “cherish(es)” Butker as a teammate while not agreeing with “just about any” of his views.

In a social media post announcing the formation of UPRIGHT PAC, Butker also endorsed Republican Sen. Josh Hawley ahead of the election, describing him as “a man who puts his Christian faith at the forefront of everything that he does.”

In August, Butker reportedly agreed to a new four-year deal with the Chiefs worth $25.6 million, including more than $17 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

He has featured in all five of the Chiefs’ games this season, making 12 of his 14 field goal attempts in the team’s unbeaten start.

