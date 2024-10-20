Los Angeles Dodgers defeat New York Mets in NLCS Game 6 to earn World Series berth

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2020 after a 10-5 win over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers offense had been the story all series long, and it continued on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles, led by Tommy Edman’s four RBIs, blew out the Mets for the fourth time in six games.

Both teams wasted no time getting the scoring started.

The Dodgers started relief pitcher Michael Kopech, who had some trouble in the top half of the first frame.

With a runner on third base, Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso reached on an infield single, and a throwing error by Los Angeles second baseman Chris Taylor allowed Francisco Lindor to score.

The fans on hand at Dodger Stadium wouldn’t be quiet for too long.

The Los Angeles offense jumped on Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea, with Shohei Ohtani getting things going with a leadoff single. After Teoscar Hernandez reached base, Edman continued his torrid play this series, knocking in both runners on a two-run double to give LA a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, the Mets loaded the bases but Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda got Jeff McNeil to strikeout to make it a 2-1 game.

However, Edman blasted a two-run home run off Manaea to extend the lead and officially wake up the Dodgers faithful. After the Mets pulled Manaea for Phil Maton, he would give up the second two-run home run of the inning to Will Smith as the Dodgers went up 6-1.

Mark Vientos helped the Mets quickly respond by launching a two-run homer to cut the lead to a 6-3 game.

For the second time in the game, New York loaded the bases in the sixth inning but failed to score a run.

The lack of hitting with runners in scoring position proved costly for the Mets as Ohtani tacked on another run for Los Angeles with an RBI single to almost put the game out of reach.

Both teams added runs but it did not matter as the Dodgers would close out the game and series to advance to the Fall Classic.

Edman was named the NLCS MVP after driving in 11 runs, which tied a franchise record for most in a single postseason series. Corey Seager drove in 11 runs during the 2020 NLCS.

The 29-year-old, who was traded to the Dodgers in July, called it “crazy” to wind up on this team after the struggles his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, had this season.

“Got an amazing team, they just welcomed me in with open arms,” Edman told the Fox Sports 1 broadcast after the game. “Can’t wait to keep it going.”

The Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in the World Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.

Edman added this is what he “always dreamed about” when asked about making it to the World Series and thanked Dodger fans for their support.

“Just want to thank the Dodger fans for coming out and creating an electric environment,” Edman said to a cheering crowd. “… We’re looking forward to seeing some more.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who won his fourth NL pennant with the team, said he “trusted” his players to get it done in the postseason.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year but I’ll tell you guys, this team fought,” Roberts added. “And I think in the postseason, its about the fight and we got a lot of talent too. Its going to be a great World Series. I think this is what the baseball world wanted.”

The Dodgers won the World Series four years ago and have won seven championships.

