Erik ten Hag fired as manager of Premier League giant Manchester United

(CNN) — Manchester United has confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has “left his role” at the club after a torrid start to the new season.

The Dutchman took charge of the English Premier League giant in April 2022 and won two trophies during his time at the club: the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

But his tenure has also been punctuated by a number of chastening defeats and performances over the last two seasons have heaped pressure on the manager.

United was beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday, leaving the club 14th in the league.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” the club added in its statement Monday.

Former Red Devils star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was brought in to be ten Hag’s assistant this season, will take over as interim manager until a “permanent head coach is recruited.”

Manchester United has undergone a revamp behind the scenes since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS purchased 25% of the club in December last year.

Despite the team failing to impress for large periods last season, the club’s new hierarchy appeared to back ten Hag, despite the team finishing eighth in the Premier League.

After a brilliant win against local rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, the club opted to extend the 54-year-old’s contract to 2026.

But results and performances stagnated again this season, despite the club spending a fortune on new players: €214.5 million (almost $232.2 million) just this offseason, according to Transfermarkt.

Ten Hag is now the fifth permanent manager to lose his job since legendary boss Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, with the club still struggling to find its former glory.

