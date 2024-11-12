Ecuador international soccer player Marco Angulo dies aged 22 following car crash

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Ecuador international soccer player Marco Angulo has died at the age of 22, the Ecuadorian Football Federation said in a statement.

“The Ecuadorian Football Federation expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo, who with his talent and dedication defended the colours of our country at every opportunity,” the governing body wrote.

“Marco was not only an outstanding player, but also a great teammate. He leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts, especially in those of us who went with him on countless trips, training camps and matches.

“Rest in peace, Angulito.”

The midfielder, who was on loan at Ecuadorian club LDU Quito from MLS side FC Cincinnati, had been in hospital in intensive care since being involved in a car crash on October 7.

Ecuadorian outlet El Universo reported that Angulo suffered head and lung injuries in the crash and underwent multiple surgeries.

Another footballer, Independiente Juniors defender Roberto Cabezas, also died in the crash, his club announced at the time, as did a friend.

Angulo’s last match for Quito was on October 6, a day before the crash.

FC Cincinnati said it was “heartbroken” by the player’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco – a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate,” the club said in a statement.

“He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we’re thinking of and praying for his family.

“He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed.”

Angulo played twice for the Ecuador national team, in friendlies against Iraq and Australia.

“His death is an irreparable loss that will leave an indelible mark on our hearts,” LDU Quito said in a statement.

