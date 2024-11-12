English Premier League referee David Coote suspended after controversial video goes viral

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — English Premier League (EPL) referee David Coote has been suspended pending investigation after a video went viral on social media appearing to show him making negative comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The video, which has not been verified by CNN, was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

It is not clear who filmed the clip, which seems to shows Coote, one of the most experienced referees in England, making derogatory comments about Klopp and a previous Liverpool performance, alongside another unknown man.

When asked about the contents of the video, refereeing body PGMOL, which represents match officials in England, told CNN that Coote had been “suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.”

It added: “PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

CNN has also asked PGMOL for comment on behalf of Coote, who has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Coote has been officiating in the EPL since 2018 and has refereed some of the biggest games in English football during that period.

Most recently, he refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The viral video appears to show Coote speaking about a match back in 2020 between Liverpool and Burnley, which ended as a 1-1 draw. Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season, had criticized Coote’s decision-making during the game.

In the video, Coote apparently uses expletives to describe Klopp, while calling the former manager “arrogant.”

Coote has helped to officiate several Liverpool matches in recent seasons, either as the on-field referee or as the video assistant referee (VAR).

CNN has reached out to Liverpool and the Premier League for comment.

The English football federation (FA) told CNN it was also aware of the incident and was investigating it.

