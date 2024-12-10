Bucks and Thunder punch tickets to NBA Cup semifinals

By Kevin Dotson and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The second annual NBA Cup’s knockout phase began with a Tuesday night doubleheader of quarterfinal games.

The first contest between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks went down to the wire with the Bucks winning 114-109 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Down 107-106 late in the fourth quarter, Bucks guard Damian Lillard capitalized on the Magic’s defensive breakdown, driving easily to the basket for the go-ahead uncontested layup with less than 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

The eight-time All-Star finished with 28 points and nine assists and the NBA’s leading scorer, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a game-high 37 points.

For the second time in as many editions of the in-season tournament, Milwaukee has advanced to the Eastern conference semifinal.

The Bucks lost in last season’s semifinals to the Indiana Pacers, a memory that was fresh in the mind of Lillard.

“We didn’t have the greatest of experience there last year,” the 34-year-old said after the victory. “So, I think all of us are thinking, going back and finishing what we started last year and doing it right this time.”

Thunder top Mavs with barrage of 3-pointers

Tuesday’s nightcap featured two of the NBA’s leading scorers – Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks traveled north to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder attempted an astonishing 31 three-pointers in the first half of the game, connecting on 11 of them. Despite getting 18 points from Gilgeous-Alexander while holding Dončić to just two points in the half, OKC only took a three-point lead to the intermission.

Oklahoma City put a stranglehold on the game in third quarter, as the Thunder stretched their lead to as many as 20 points with Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to key OKC’s attack.

The Mavericks mounted a comeback as Dončić and Kyrie Irving finally found their offensive rhythm in the fourth. Dallas cut the deficit to eight points, but the Thunder were able to hold the Mavs at bay and OKC coasted to a 118-104 win.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 39 points in the game, more than Dončić (16) and Irving (17) combined. The Thunder attempted a mind-boggling 50 three-pointers, making 20 for an even 40% shooting from long range.

“It had a little bit of a playoff feel, a little bit more at stake than just a regular season game. I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the guys. We rose to the moment and beat a good basketball team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.

The remaining pair of NBA Cup quarterfinal contests will be played on Wednesday night.

The early game will take place at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” as the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks, led by recent Madison Square Garden villain Trae Young.

In the late action Wednesday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take their entertaining brand of basketball on the road to face the upstart Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will await the winner of that game while the Bucks will face the winner of the Hawks-Knicks tilt.

The semifinal games will tip off on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the final will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

