Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will be the last club he manages

(CNN) — Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will be his final job in club management but thinks that a national team coaching role is still a possibility in his career.

The Spaniard recently signed a contract extension with City until the summer of 2027, which will take him to 11 years in charge of the club.

Guardiola has won 15 major trophies since joining City in 2016 and it was widely reported that he was approached by England in the summer over the possibility of becoming manager.

“There will be a time when I feel like it’s enough and there I’m going to stop, for sure,” Guardiola told Desmontadito, a YouTube show hosted by Spanish chef Dani García.

“I’m not going to join another team. I’m not saying in the long term future, but I’m not going to leave to go to another country (to join a club). I wouldn’t have the energy.

“Now, I’m still here but – to think about starting again, the whole process of training; no, no, no.”

When asked by García if he would take a national team job afterwards, Guardiola replied: “Yes. That could be (an option), but that’s different. It’s not (training) every day, (playing) every three days. I think I would have to stop (club coaching).

“I imagine like the chefs that go to other countries to see (how things are done); stop to see what we have done, what we can do better. In the day-to-day, we don’t have much time to rest.

“It’s continuous and to rest I think would be good for me. But not yet, I’m still here (at City).”

City has won just one of its last nine matches and faces Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The team looked to have turned a corner after a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week ended a run of six matches without a win, but Guardiola’s side struggled to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City currently sits 20th in the new 36-team group Champions League format, with only the top eight progressing automatically to the round of 16.

