‘You hurt me’: Former Jets pass rusher Mark Gastineau confronts Brett Favre about controversial NFL sack record grudge

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Jets pass rusher Mark Gastineau says Brett Favre “hurt” him after he confronted the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback about the controversial NFL sack record grudge involving the two of them.

Gastineau set the record for the most sacks in a season in 1984 with 22. But in the final minutes of the last game of the 2001 season, New York Giants star Michael Strahan was credited with a sack of then Green Bay Packers QB Favre to break the record with 22.5.

It was a controversial moment as Favre appeared to slide to the turf with just Strahan in front of him as he looked to pass downfield. Strahan was credited with the record-breaking sack, collapsing to the turf in celebration with even Favre coming over to celebrate with him.

Although Gastineau was in attendance and congratulated Strahan at the time, a video posted on social media by ESPN teasing the network’s upcoming 30 for 30 documentary, “The New York Sack Exchange,” showed the 68-year-old confronting Favre about the incident at a memorabilia show in 2023.

“When you fell down for (Strahan),” Gastineau said to Favre after the Green Bay legend tries to shake his hand and says he recognizes Gastineau. “I’m going to get my sack back. I’m going to get my sack back, dude.”

“You probably would hurt me,” Favre replied.

“Well, I don’t care,” Gastineau said. “You hurt me. You hurt me! You hear me?”

“Yeah, I hear you,” Favre said.

“You really hurt me. You hurt me, Brett,” Gastineau said before Favre is escorted away by someone at the event.

In the teaser clip, Gastineau further explains his stance, saying: “Anybody will tell you that Brett Favre took a dive.”

Shortly after the clip was released on social media, Favre addressed the controversy in a thread on X – formerly known as Twitter – saying that he “in no way (was) trying to hurt Mark Gastineau” by sliding at the feet of Strahan.

“I was trying to close out a game and squeeze the last bit of fun out of a hard-fought game,” the Super Bowl XXXI winner wrote. “I booted out of a run thinking it would be wide open, saw Strahan standing there and ducked down.

“The game was over. There was no need for me to do anything spectacular. It probably wasn’t Michael’s best sack or tackle for loss. In a different game or situation, I would have made a bigger effort to avoid the sack or TFL (tackle for loss).

“But at no point was I thinking about hurting Gastineau. Maybe it crossed my mind to help Strahan. I didn’t think it through. That wasn’t my forte at the time.”

Favre added that with hindsight, he understands Gastineau’s stance on the matter and hopes that he will join Favre in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

“We played a brutal game. Gastineau played during an era where guys didn’t make generational wealth,” Favre said. “I see now how being the Sack King would elevate his value at card shows, strengthen his case for the Hall of Fame, increase his demand as a public speaker.

“I had no way of knowing that then. I realize now the potential financial implications because football is far more business-oriented than when me or Mark played.

“There was no malice on my part. Mark was a great player. My understanding is he’s a great guy and a fun teammate, a guy who played with the kind of joy and passion I tried to mimic. I understand his frustration, but I’m not his enemy.

“A while back, he saw me at a card show and got his frustration off his chest. It’s not the kind of moment that should be filmed and released. It was a private moment of frustration between two old football warriors.

“Mark definitely left an indelible mark on the game. I hope this controversy brings attention to just how great Mark Gastineau was. He belongs in Canton.”

In 2021, TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers tied Strahan’s record.

Gastineau played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Jets before playing a season with the BC Lions in Canada.

He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1982 and a first-team All Pro four times. He has 107.5 sacks in the NFL.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.