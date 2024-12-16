US players will be paid to play at next year’s Ryder Cup, with more allocated to charity

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — American players at next year’s Ryder Cup will be paid for the first time in the tournament’s history, the PGA of America announced Monday.

Members of the US team will now receive $500,000 each, with $300,000 of that being directed to a charity of their choice.

It’s an increase from the $200,000 per member, which was directed to charitable causes, a figure which had stayed unchanged since 1999.

The PGA of America said no player had asked to be paid, but that its board of directors had voted for the change, adding that players and captains help make the Ryder Cup “the most special competition in golf.”

“Golf is a long-established vehicle for good and it’s exciting to imagine the impact the members of the 2025 US Ryder Cup team will deliver for worthy causes and communities across the country, including the many initiatives that support the growth of the game,” PGA of America said in a statement.

‘Never really been about getting paid’

The compensation around participating in the Ryder Cup has long been discussed by players.

Earlier this month, US legend Tiger Woods said it was a conversation players were having back in 1999. Woods said that players never wanted to be paid directly, but that more should be directed towards charities.

“The Ryder Cup itself makes so much money – why can’t we allocate it to various charities? And what’s wrong with each player, 12 players getting a million dollars and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities that they’re involved in that they can help out? It’s their hometowns, where they’re from, all the different junior golf associations or endeavors that the members are involved in,” Woods told reporters.

“It’s never really been about getting paid, it’s how can we allocate funds to help our sport or help things that we believe in back home because it’s so hard to get onto that team, there’s only 12 guys. What’s wrong with being able to allocate more funds?”

According to the Associated Press, US captain Keegan Bradley has already decided to give his entire allocation to charity.

The Ryder Cup is held every two years and pits Europe and the USA against each other as two teams made up of the biggest names in men’s golf clash for the chance to earn bragging rights in an iconic rivalry.

Team Europe is the reigning champion after it held off a late comeback from the Americans to win 16.5 – 11.5 in Rome, Italy, last year.

The next edition will be held at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, in 2025.

