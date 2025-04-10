“Look twice to save a life” Safety stressed as motorcycle season approches

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— More motorcyclists are hitting the roads as the weather continues to get warmer.

Many people had their bikes in the garage all winter, and it's time to take them out.

Shops like Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle are noticing a rise in sales this time of year.

Many of us have not been used to seeing motorcycles since it's been winter.

So, drivers are being asked to take an extra second to notice riders and give them a little more room on the road.

But it's not all up to us; riders are being asked to do their own safety check.

"Your skills are a little bit tired from the winter. You haven't been practicing as much," said Scott Newlin General Manager of Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle. "The roads aren't entirely clear yet. Sometimes, there is still some debris, especially after a little bit of rain. You can find debris washed out in the road that maybe you wouldn't during the summertime. Just got to be that extra little bit of careful."

After Local News 8 spoke with a few motorcyclists about street safety, they all said, "Look twice to save a life."

They say it's just a simple bumper sticker, but the words hold true.