High temps in the 70’s ahead of a cold front

High pressure will move east heading into this weekend, allowing for low pressure to move in this weekend.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the lower 40's. Winds from the south around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny this Friday with a high near 75°. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Staying windy for Friday night with a low temperature in the upper 40's. There is a slight chance of mountain showers.

A slight chance of rain for Saturday. High temperatures in the mid 60's for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Breezy and sunny for Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 50's.

