LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time leader in regular season minutes played

(CNN) — LeBron James added another historic achievement to his illustrious career on Thursday night, becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in regular season minutes played. The Los Angeles superstar surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 57,446 minutes played during the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in California.

Playing in his 22nd season in the NBA, James entered the game against the Sacramento Kings with 57,437 minutes played, just 10-shy of eclipsing Abdul-Jabbar’s record, according to the Lakers. He set the mark in the second quarter.

“It’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” James said after the Lakers shootaround, according to NBA.com. “I don’t take much time in the offseason. A little bit more time now.

“I didn’t take much time in the offseason, no matter if I was making the 10 Finals appearances back to back and just always trying to keep my body in tip-top shape.”

Last season, James became the league’s all-time leader in minutes played, including playoffs, also surpassing the record previously held by Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in November 2023.

Thursday night’s milestone is the latest in the highly decorated career of one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

Earlier this season, the four-time MVP accomplished a feat that further cemented his unparalleled longevity in the game, playing alongside his son Bronny James to become the first father-son duo to take the court together in an NBA game in the league’s history.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer James is a four-time NBA champion, and has made a record 20 All-Star appearances, among a long list of accomplishments since being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

